HLE Glascoat consolidated net profit declines 19.18% in the March 2020 quarter

Net profit of HLE Glascoat declined 19.18% to Rs 10.87 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 13.45 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 13.88% to Rs 111.08 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 128.99 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit rose 113.75% to Rs 38.24 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 17.89 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 18.67% to Rs 426.47 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 359.36 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

