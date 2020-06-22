HLE Glascoat consolidated net profit declines 19.18% in the March 2020 quarter

-
-
Sales decline 13.88% to Rs 111.08 croreNet profit of HLE Glascoat declined 19.18% to Rs 10.87 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 13.45 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 13.88% to Rs 111.08 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 128.99 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net profit rose 113.75% to Rs 38.24 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 17.89 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 18.67% to Rs 426.47 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 359.36 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales111.08128.99 -14 426.47359.36 19 OPM %16.8315.90 -17.0912.71 - PBDT17.9218.63 -4 64.0134.04 88 PBT15.9517.28 -8 56.5727.51 106 NP10.8713.45 -19 38.2417.89 114
