GPT Infraprojects consolidated net profit declines 38.71% in the March 2020 quarter
Business Standard

Transcorp International reports consolidated net loss of Rs 5.71 crore in the March 2020 quarter

Sales rise 21.62% to Rs 464.35 crore

Net Loss of Transcorp International reported to Rs 5.71 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against net loss of Rs 5.72 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales rose 21.62% to Rs 464.35 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 381.80 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 9.88 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against net loss of Rs 9.86 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 60.46% to Rs 2367.65 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 1475.50 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales464.35381.80 22 2367.651475.50 60 OPM %-1.01-1.61 --0.23-0.62 - PBDT-5.98-6.68 10 -9.43-11.30 17 PBT-6.74-7.04 4 -12.32-12.72 3 NP-5.71-5.72 0 -9.88-9.86 0

First Published: Mon, June 22 2020. 08:12 IST

