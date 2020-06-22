Transcorp International reports consolidated net loss of Rs 5.71 crore in the March 2020 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Speciality Restaurants update on JV Caterland Hospitality
Stonehill International School hosts the International Baccalaureate (IB) professional development workshops for international educators
Four Indian airports receive international recognition for reducing emissions
Bengaluru airport voted as best regional airport in India & Central Asia
1.5 kg gold seized in separate incidents in Mangaluru
-
Sales rise 21.62% to Rs 464.35 croreNet Loss of Transcorp International reported to Rs 5.71 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against net loss of Rs 5.72 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales rose 21.62% to Rs 464.35 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 381.80 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 9.88 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against net loss of Rs 9.86 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 60.46% to Rs 2367.65 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 1475.50 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales464.35381.80 22 2367.651475.50 60 OPM %-1.01-1.61 --0.23-0.62 - PBDT-5.98-6.68 10 -9.43-11.30 17 PBT-6.74-7.04 4 -12.32-12.72 3 NP-5.71-5.72 0 -9.88-9.86 0
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU