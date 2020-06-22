Ind-Swift Laboratories reports consolidated net profit of Rs 3.34 crore in the March 2020 quarter

JUST IN
Capital Trust reports consolidated net loss of Rs 6.31 crore in the March 2020 quarter
Business Standard

Sales decline 1.23% to Rs 191.72 crore

Net profit of Ind-Swift Laboratories reported to Rs 3.34 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against net loss of Rs 25.24 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 1.23% to Rs 191.72 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 194.10 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 21.19 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against net profit of Rs 28.95 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 3.05% to Rs 779.64 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 756.60 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales191.72194.10 -1 779.64756.60 3 OPM %18.6819.10 -18.5216.67 - PBDT26.5715.63 70 70.2970.78 -1 PBT4.20-12.23 LP -19.77-33.26 41 NP3.34-25.24 LP -21.1928.95 PL

First Published: Mon, June 22 2020. 08:10 IST

