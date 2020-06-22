Cochin Shipyard consolidated net profit rises 43.60% in the March 2020 quarter

-
Sales rise 3.58% to Rs 816.69 croreNet profit of Cochin Shipyard rose 43.60% to Rs 137.53 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 95.77 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales rose 3.58% to Rs 816.69 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 788.44 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net profit rose 32.18% to Rs 632.01 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 478.13 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 15.41% to Rs 3422.49 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 2965.60 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales816.69788.44 4 3422.492965.60 15 OPM %19.8813.89 -20.6419.22 - PBDT195.52167.89 16 906.66781.71 16 PBT183.30159.15 15 857.72747.52 15 NP137.5395.77 44 632.01478.13 32
