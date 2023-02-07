BLS International Services consolidated net profit rises 79.66% in the December 2022 quarter

-
Sales rise 92.86% to Rs 437.90 croreNet profit of BLS International Services rose 79.66% to Rs 50.70 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 28.22 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 92.86% to Rs 437.90 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 227.06 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales437.90227.06 93 OPM %15.1411.24 -PBDT73.1929.01 152 PBT69.3027.45 152 NP50.7028.22 80
