Blue Cloud Softech Solutions standalone net profit declines 87.50% in the December 2022 quarter

Net profit of Blue Cloud Softech Solutions declined 87.50% to Rs 0.01 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.08 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 380.00% to Rs 0.24 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.05 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.

