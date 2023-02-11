JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

Viceroy Hotels reports standalone net loss of Rs 1.03 crore in the December 2022 quarter
Business Standard

Blue Cloud Softech Solutions standalone net profit declines 87.50% in the December 2022 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales rise 380.00% to Rs 0.24 crore

Net profit of Blue Cloud Softech Solutions declined 87.50% to Rs 0.01 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.08 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 380.00% to Rs 0.24 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.05 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales0.240.05 380 OPM %4.17220.00 -PBDT0.010.11 -91 PBT0.010.11 -91 NP0.010.08 -88

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

First Published: Sat, February 11 2023. 07:34 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU