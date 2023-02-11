JUST IN
Board of Cressanda Solutions appoints MD and CEO
Kesar Petroproducts standalone net profit declines 76.19% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales decline 55.78% to Rs 20.59 crore

Net profit of Kesar Petroproducts declined 76.19% to Rs 0.20 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.84 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 55.78% to Rs 20.59 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 46.56 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales20.5946.56 -56 OPM %7.724.47 -PBDT1.762.34 -25 PBT0.250.84 -70 NP0.200.84 -76

First Published: Sat, February 11 2023. 07:33 IST

