Kesar Petroproducts standalone net profit declines 76.19% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales decline 55.78% to Rs 20.59 crore

Net profit of Kesar Petroproducts declined 76.19% to Rs 0.20 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.84 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 55.78% to Rs 20.59 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 46.56 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.20.5946.567.724.471.762.340.250.840.200.84

