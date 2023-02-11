Patspin India reports standalone net profit of Rs 2.62 crore in the December 2022 quarter

-
-
Sales decline 76.03% to Rs 8.64 croreNet profit of Patspin India reported to Rs 2.62 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against net loss of Rs 1.55 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 76.03% to Rs 8.64 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 36.04 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales8.6436.04 -76 OPM %-36.6919.87 -PBDT-4.931.00 PL PBT-6.23-1.55 -302 NP2.62-1.55 LP
