Blue Dart Express bucks trend after Q4 PAT jumps 52% YoY

Blue Dart Express rose 2.12% to Rs 6972.45 after the logistics services provider's consolidated net profit rose 52.2% to Rs 136.97 crore on 20.41% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 1,165.91 crore in Q4 March 2022 over Q4 March 2021.

On a consolidated basis, profit before tax (PBT) rose 50.19% year-on-year to Rs 183.25 crore in Q4 March 2022.

EBITDA rose 15.5% to Rs 295.40 crore during the period under review. EBITDA margin stood at 25.3% in Q4 March 2022, lower than 26.4% in Q4 March 2021.

The net profit surged 275.41% to Rs 382.21 crore on 34.13% rise in net sales to Rs 4410.49 crore in the year ended March 2022 over the year ended March 2021.

The company said it delivered one of the strongest performances in the recent past. Topline grew by 21% with a healthy mix of volume growth and realisation improvement despite challenging geopolitical scenario. Healthy top-line growth with better realization, continued cost efficiency program and financial re-engineering helped the company to improve margin during the quarter as well as financial year 2021-22 despite challenging geopolitical situation. Further, the company is continuing its journey of automation and digitalization to improve speed, transparency and efficiency, it said.

"With improved receivables management and cash flows, the company together with its wholly owned subsidiaries paid off all borrowings from banks which not only reduced finance cost but also became debt free," the company added.

The company said it carried 264 million (last year 186 million) shipments comprising 932,690 tonns (last year 718,521 tonns) during the year.

Blue Dart Express managing director Balfour Manuel said: "Throughout the year, we have shown outstanding resilience, responsiveness and reliability for all our stakeholders, which is mirrored in our Q4 and year-end financial performance. Our focus on remaining customer-first, investing in our technology capabilities and thus, remaining agile in a VUCA environment, has helped the company improve its margins. FY22 has been a rewarding year."

About the outlook, he said Blue Dart plans on expanding ground and air express capacity which propel service quality to new heights.

"We continue to remain an insanely customer-centric organisation, and therefore, innovation to deliver excellence at every touchpoint continues to remain a major priority," Manuel added.

The board recommended final dividend of Rs 35 per share for the year ended March 2022.

Blue Dart Express is South Asia's premier express air and integrated transportation & distribution company.

