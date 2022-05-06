TVS Motor Company Q4 PAT slips 5% YoY to Rs 275 cr

TVS Motor Company reported a 5.1% decline in standalone net profit to Rs 274.50 crore for quarter ended March 2022 as against Rs 289.24 crore in quarter ended March 2021.

Revenue from operation stood at Rs 5,530.31crore in Q4 FY22 as against Rs 5321.93 crore posted in Q4 FY21, registering a growth of 3.9%. Profit before tax stood at Rs 372.68 crore in Q4 FY22, 3.7% lower than Rs 386.92 crore registered during the period under review. Total expenditure rose by 3.9% to Rs 4,973.49 crore in Q4 FY22 over Q4 FY21.

The two wheeler maker reported operating EBITDA of Rs 557 crore in Q4 FY22, registering a growth of 4% from Rs 536 crore posted in Q4 FY21. The EBITDA margin for the quarter improved to 10.1%.

The overall two-wheeler and three-wheeler including exports sales fell 7.6% to 8.56 lakh units in the quarter ended March 2022 from 9.27 lakh units sold in the corresponding period last year. Motorcycle sales registered a growth of 2% at 4.42 lakh units in the quarter ended March 2022 as against 4.31 Lakh units in quarter March 2021. Scooter sales for the quarter ended March 2022 declined 12% to 2.62 Lakh units against the sales of 2.98 lakh units sold Q4 FY21. Meanwhile, three-wheeler sales grew marginally to 0.42 lakh units in Q4 FY22 from 0.41 lakh units posted in Q4 FY21.

On full year basis, the company reported a 49.6% increase in net profit to Rs 915.77 crore on a 24.1% rise in net sales to Rs 20,790.51 crore in FY22 over FY21.

Meanwhile, the board of directors of the company declared an interim dividend of Rs 3.75 per share for the year 2021-22.

TVS Motor Company, part of the TVS Group, is a two and three-wheeler manufacturer. The company had recorded 18.3% decrease in consolidated net profit to Rs 236.56 crore on a 8.2% rise in net sales to Rs 6,597.35 crore in Q3 FY22 over Q3 FY21.

Shares of TVS Motor Company were trading 0.33% higher at Rs 632.3 in a weak market. Equity indices tumbled and traded with steep cuts in early trade amid negative global cues. The barometer index, S&P BSE Sensex was down 733.09 points or 1.32% at 54,969.14.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)