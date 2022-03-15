Blue Dart Express changes directorate

Blue Dart Express announced Narendra Sarda, Independent Director of the Company will cease to be a Director of the Company with effect from close of business hours on 27 March 2022 on completion of his second term of directorship.

The Board also approved the re-appointment of Mr. Balfour Manuel as MD of the Company for a further period of 5 (five) years with effect from 16 May 2022 to 15 May 2027.

