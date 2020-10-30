Blue Dart Express Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company Ltd, Security & Intelligence Services India Ltd, TVS Motor Company Ltd and Vaibhav Global Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 30 October 2020.

Blue Dart Express Ltd spiked 10.77% to Rs 3594.55 at 11:54 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'A' group. On the BSE, 17030 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 8504 shares in the past one month.

Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company Ltd surged 7.94% to Rs 269.95. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 6.51 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.21 lakh shares in the past one month.

Security & Intelligence Services India Ltd soared 7.87% to Rs 381.9. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 43676 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 17293 shares in the past one month.

TVS Motor Company Ltd added 7.84% to Rs 455.35. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 2.04 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 61992 shares in the past one month.

Vaibhav Global Ltd spurt 6.39% to Rs 1975.6. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 3781 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1485 shares in the past one month.

