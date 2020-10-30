Volumes jump at Security & Intelligence Services India Ltd counter

Security & Intelligence Services India Ltd saw volume of 36163 shares by 10:48 IST on BSE, a 15.7 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 2303 shares

Godfrey Phillips India Ltd, Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company Ltd, TVS Motor Company Ltd, Vaibhav Global Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 30 October 2020.

Security & Intelligence Services India Ltd saw volume of 36163 shares by 10:48 IST on BSE, a 15.7 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 2303 shares. The stock increased 9.26% to Rs.386.85. Volumes stood at 1532 shares in the last session.

Godfrey Phillips India Ltd notched up volume of 25147 shares by 10:48 IST on BSE, a 6.34 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 3966 shares. The stock rose 0.85% to Rs.904.45. Volumes stood at 1915 shares in the last session.

Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company Ltd recorded volume of 4.6 lakh shares by 10:48 IST on BSE, a 4.22 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 1.09 lakh shares. The stock gained 8.76% to Rs.272.00. Volumes stood at 2.03 lakh shares in the last session.

TVS Motor Company Ltd registered volume of 1.5 lakh shares by 10:48 IST on BSE, a 2.81 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 53245 shares. The stock rose 8.24% to Rs.457.05. Volumes stood at 23145 shares in the last session.

Vaibhav Global Ltd notched up volume of 3500 shares by 10:48 IST on BSE, a 2.65 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 1321 shares. The stock rose 8.24% to Rs.2,010.00. Volumes stood at 1542 shares in the last session.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)