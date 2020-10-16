Blue Star Ltd Surges 3.96%, S&P BSE Consumer Durables index Gains 1.26%

Blue Star Ltd has lost 5.72% over last one month compared to 0.17% gain in S&P BSE Consumer Durables index and 1.83% rise in the SENSEX

Blue Star Ltd gained 3.96% today to trade at Rs 637.3. The S&P BSE Consumer Durables index is up 1.26% to quote at 24336.43. The index is up 0.17 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Voltas Ltd increased 3.38% and Whirlpool of India Ltd added 1.41% on the day. The S&P BSE Consumer Durables index went down 7.2 % over last one year compared to the 2.48% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

Blue Star Ltd has lost 5.72% over last one month compared to 0.17% gain in S&P BSE Consumer Durables index and 1.83% rise in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 1120 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 31748 shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 887 on 29 Jan 2020. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 425 on 31 Mar 2020.

