Volumes soar at Tata Steel BSL Ltd counter

Kalpataru Power Transmission Ltd, Gulf Oil Lubricants India Ltd, JK Tyre & Industries Ltd, Just Dial Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 15 October 2020.

Tata Steel BSL Ltd clocked volume of 114.14 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 4.71 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 24.23 lakh shares. The stock lost 0.66% to Rs.22.70. Volumes stood at 87.22 lakh shares in the last session.

Kalpataru Power Transmission Ltd witnessed volume of 12.65 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 3.8 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 3.33 lakh shares. The stock dropped 0.68% to Rs.233.20. Volumes stood at 1.29 lakh shares in the last session.

Gulf Oil Lubricants India Ltd witnessed volume of 25727 shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 3.49 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 7374 shares. The stock dropped 1.66% to Rs.630.00. Volumes stood at 3897 shares in the last session.

JK Tyre & Industries Ltd clocked volume of 8.67 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 3.47 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 2.50 lakh shares. The stock gained 2.14% to Rs.57.35. Volumes stood at 1.49 lakh shares in the last session.

Just Dial Ltd notched up volume of 88.4 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 3.16 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 27.99 lakh shares. The stock rose 9.56% to Rs.448.00. Volumes stood at 9.44 lakh shares in the last session.

