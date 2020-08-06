BASF India reports standalone net loss of Rs 29.15 crore in the June 2020 quarter

-
Sales rise 9.73% to Rs 1765.98 croreNet loss of BASF India reported to Rs 29.15 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against net profit of Rs 8.20 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales rose 9.73% to Rs 1765.98 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 1609.46 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales1765.981609.46 10 OPM %0.865.08 -PBDT4.9463.06 -92 PBT-37.8017.56 PL NP-29.158.20 PL
