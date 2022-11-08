JUST IN
Bluechip Tex Industries standalone net profit declines 86.27% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 2.08% to Rs 64.31 crore

Net profit of Bluechip Tex Industries declined 86.27% to Rs 0.28 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 2.04 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 2.08% to Rs 64.31 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 63.00 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales64.3163.00 2 OPM %1.555.51 -PBDT0.993.41 -71 PBT0.342.74 -88 NP0.282.04 -86

First Published: Tue, November 08 2022. 17:57 IST

