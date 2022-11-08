Bluechip Tex Industries standalone net profit declines 86.27% in the September 2022 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Bluechip Tex Industries standalone net profit declines 1.89% in the March 2022 quarter
Ramasigns Industries standalone net profit declines 47.37% in the September 2022 quarter
Nakoda Group of Industries standalone net profit declines 50.98% in the September 2022 quarter
Radix Industries (India) standalone net profit declines 16.67% in the September 2022 quarter
Dwarikesh Sugar Industries standalone net profit declines 80.22% in the September 2022 quarter
-
Sales rise 2.08% to Rs 64.31 croreNet profit of Bluechip Tex Industries declined 86.27% to Rs 0.28 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 2.04 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 2.08% to Rs 64.31 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 63.00 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales64.3163.00 2 OPM %1.555.51 -PBDT0.993.41 -71 PBT0.342.74 -88 NP0.282.04 -86
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU