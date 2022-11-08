Bluechip Tex Industries standalone net profit declines 86.27% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 2.08% to Rs 64.31 crore

Net profit of Bluechip Tex Industries declined 86.27% to Rs 0.28 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 2.04 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 2.08% to Rs 64.31 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 63.00 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.64.3163.001.555.510.993.410.342.740.282.04

