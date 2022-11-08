Godrej Consumer Products consolidated net profit declines 25.06% in the September 2022 quarter

-
Sales rise 7.03% to Rs 3364.45 croreNet profit of Godrej Consumer Products declined 25.06% to Rs 358.86 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 478.89 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 7.03% to Rs 3364.45 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 3143.61 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales3364.453143.61 7 OPM %16.1120.98 -PBDT533.73657.93 -19 PBT480.41607.05 -21 NP358.86478.89 -25
