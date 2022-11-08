Godrej Consumer Products consolidated net profit declines 25.06% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 7.03% to Rs 3364.45 crore

Net profit of Godrej Consumer Products declined 25.06% to Rs 358.86 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 478.89 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 7.03% to Rs 3364.45 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 3143.61 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.3364.453143.6116.1120.98533.73657.93480.41607.05358.86478.89

