HCL Infosystems reports consolidated net loss of Rs 10.09 crore in the September 2022 quarter

Sales decline 55.41% to Rs 6.93 crore

Net loss of HCL Infosystems reported to Rs 10.09 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against net profit of Rs 13.07 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales declined 55.41% to Rs 6.93 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 15.54 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.6.9315.54-236.36-231.79-9.95-20.24-10.09-20.78-10.0913.07

