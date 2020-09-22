Board of Anuh Pharma allots 2.50 crore equity shares under bonus issue

On 22 September 2020

The Board of Anuh Pharma vide circulation resolution dated 22 September 2020 has approved the allotment of 2,50,56,000 Equity Shares each aggregating Rs. 12,52,80,000/- issued by capitalization of reserves and distributed as fully paid-up Bonus Shares in the ratio of 1: 1 i.e. 1 (One) equity shares for every 1 (One) equity share held to those shareholders whose names appear on the Register of Members / Register of Beneficiaries as at the closing of 21 September 2020 (Record Date).

