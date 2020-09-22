Indiabulls Housing Finance offers pre-mature redemption of NCDs upto Rs 1000 cr

For all its NCDs maturing till March 2021

Indiabulls Housing Finance has decided to issue an offer to all Debenture holder(s) for pre-mature redemption of its NCDs maturing till March 2021 for an aggregate amount of upto Rs 1000 crore, on mutually agreeable terms. The Company will also evaluate further pre-mature redemption of its NCDs, from time to time.

