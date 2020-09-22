JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » News

Lupin launches Divalproex Sodium ER Tablets USP

Wonderla Holidays expands "Wonder Kitchen" to Vanasthalipuram, Hyderabad
Business Standard

Indiabulls Housing Finance offers pre-mature redemption of NCDs upto Rs 1000 cr

Capital Market 

For all its NCDs maturing till March 2021

Indiabulls Housing Finance has decided to issue an offer to all Debenture holder(s) for pre-mature redemption of its NCDs maturing till March 2021 for an aggregate amount of upto Rs 1000 crore, on mutually agreeable terms. The Company will also evaluate further pre-mature redemption of its NCDs, from time to time.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Tue, September 22 2020. 15:45 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU