Indiabulls Housing Finance offers pre-mature redemption of NCDs upto Rs 1000 cr

For all its NCDs maturing till March 2021Indiabulls Housing Finance has decided to issue an offer to all Debenture holder(s) for pre-mature redemption of its NCDs maturing till March 2021 for an aggregate amount of upto Rs 1000 crore, on mutually agreeable terms. The Company will also evaluate further pre-mature redemption of its NCDs, from time to time.
