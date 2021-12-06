BCL Inds to supply 4.10 cr ltrs of ethanol to OMCs from its Bathinda unit

BCL Industries announced that the company had participated in a tender floated by Oil Marketing Companies (OMCs) dated 12 November 2021 inviting various molasses and grain based distilleries for supplying Ethanol for the period commencing from 01 December 2021 till 30 November 2022 at their various locations across the country.

The Company has been allocated quantity of 3.60 crore litres of Ethanol from its manufacturing unit at Bathinda for supplies to OMCs.

Further, the Company has also applied for additional quantity of 0.50 crore litres. The total supplible quantity to OMCS will be upto 4.10 crore litres for the period from 01 Dececmber 2021 till 30 November 2022.

Besides, the Company also expects that its subsidiary viz.

Svaksha Distillery will also commence its commercial production of Ethanol in last quarter of this financial year 2021-22 and will initiate the supply once commercial production commences.

The per unit rate of Ethanol made from the Damaged Food Grains has been fixed at Rs. 52.92/- per litre with an increase of Rs. 1.37 /- per litre from previous year. The rate for Ethanol made from Surplus Food Grains remains unchanged.

