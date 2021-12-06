TCS wins award for Best Patents Portfolio at CII Industrial IP Awards

-
Tata Consultancy Services has won the award for the Best Patents Portfolio in the Large Enterprises (Information and Communications Technology and Services) category at the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) Industrial Intellectual Property (IP) Awards 2021.
TCS won this award for the fifth consecutive year.
