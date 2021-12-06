Tata Power and Indian Institute of Technology Madras signs MoU

-
For collaboration in areas of R&D, consultancy, advocacy, training and technical solutionsTata Power and Indian Institute of Technology Madras will collaborate in areas of research and development, consultancy, policy advocacy, advisory, training and commercialisation of technologies and solutions, amongst others.
They have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to facilitate this collaboration.
Considering IIT Madras' national and international excellence in technical education, basic and applied research, innovation, entrepreneurship and industrial consultancy and Tata Power's team of in-house experts, there is an immense potential for this collaboration to have a high transformational impact.
As a part of the MoU, Tata Power and IIT Madras will aim to pursue advanced research in areas of future technology. The agreement also includes campus recruitment opportunities to postgraduate students of IIT Madras.
