Board of Bajaj Healthcare approves bonus issue of 1:1

The Board of Bajaj Healthcare at its meeting held on 19 February 2019 has approved the following -

1) Increase the Authorized Capital from 10 crore divided into 1,00,00,000 Equity Shares of 10 each to 14 crore divided into 1,40,00,000 Equity Shares of Rs.10 each.

2)Issue of bonus shares in the ratio of one equity for every one existing equity held by the members as on the record date to be fixed hereafter for the purpose, through capitalization of reserves.

3)Re-considered the decision for from its current listing on SME Segment to Main Board of

4)Board authorized & Directors of the Company to draft postal ballot notice, to finalise the event of postal ballot & to do all such acts, deeds and things which are necessary.

