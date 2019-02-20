Board of Bajaj Healthcare approves bonus issue of 1:1

-
The Board of Bajaj Healthcare at its meeting held on 19 February 2019 has approved the following -
1) Increase the Authorized Share Capital from Rs. 10 crore divided into 1,00,00,000 Equity Shares of Rs. 10 each to Rs. 14 crore divided into 1,40,00,000 Equity Shares of Rs.10 each.
2)Issue of bonus shares in the ratio of one equity share for every one existing equity share held by the members as on the record date to be fixed hereafter for the purpose, through capitalization of reserves.
3)Re-considered the decision for Migration of Company from its current listing on BSE SME Segment to Main Board of BSE.
4)Board authorized Company Secretary & Directors of the Company to draft postal ballot notice, to finalise the event of postal ballot & to do all such acts, deeds and things which are necessary.
