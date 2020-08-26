Board of ICICI Bank approves sale of upto 64.42 lakh equity shares of ICICI Securities

At meeting held on 26 August 2020

The Board of ICICI Bank approved the sale of up to 64,42,000 equity shares of face value Rs. 5 each of ICICI Securities (Company), representing up to 2.0% of its issued and paid-up equity share capital, through an open market sale, in accordance with applicable law, towards compliance with the requirement of minimum public float of the Company.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)