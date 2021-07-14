Board of Karda Constructions recommends bonus issue in ratio of 4:1

-
At meeting held on 14 July 2021The Board of Karda Constructions at its meeting held on 14 July 2021 has recommended issuance of fully paid up Bonus Share in the ratio of 4:1 i. e. 4 (Four) Equity Share for every 1 (One) fully paid up Equity Shares of Rs. 1/- each subject to approval of the shareholders of the Company.
The Board also approved sub division of the face value of shares from Rs. 2/- to face value of Rs. I/- in its meeting held on 31 May 2021.
