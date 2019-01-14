Board of Nitin Castings approves sub-division of shares

-
-
At meeting held on 14 January 2019Nitin Castings announced that the Board of Directors of the Company at their meeting held on 14 January 2019, inter alia, has considered and approved the following:
- Sub-division of 50,00,000 equity shares of face value of Rs. 10/- per equity shares in to 1,00,00,000 of equity shares of face value of Rs. 5/- per equity share subject to approval by the shareholders of the Company.
