JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » News

ADB Disburses $150 Million Financing to Chola to Improve Credit Access for MSMEs in India

Market firms up on good buying support
Business Standard

Board of KIOCL approves buyback of shares up to Rs 214 crore

Capital Market 

At meeting held on 18 September 2018

The Board of KIOCL at its meeting held on 18 September 2018 has approved the proposal to buyback of not exceeding 1,25,88,235 equity shares (representing 1.98% of the total number of equity shares in the Paid-up share capital of the Company at a price of Rs. 170 (Rupees One Hundred Seventy only) per equity share (the 'Buyback Offer Price') of face value Rs.10 each, payable in cash for an aggregate consideration not exceeding Rs 214 crore.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Wed, September 19 2018. 10:31 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements