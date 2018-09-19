Board of KIOCL approves buyback of shares up to Rs 214 crore

At meeting held on 18 September 2018The Board of KIOCL at its meeting held on 18 September 2018 has approved the proposal to buyback of not exceeding 1,25,88,235 equity shares (representing 1.98% of the total number of equity shares in the Paid-up share capital of the Company at a price of Rs. 170 (Rupees One Hundred Seventy only) per equity share (the 'Buyback Offer Price') of face value Rs.10 each, payable in cash for an aggregate consideration not exceeding Rs 214 crore.
