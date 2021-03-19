RDIF and Stelis Biopharma partner to supply 200 mn doses of Sputnik Vaccine

The Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF, Russia's sovereign wealth fund), and Stelis Biopharma, the biopharmaceutical division of Strides, have partnered to produce, and supply a minimum of 200 million doses of the Russian Sputnik V vaccine against coronavirus sufficient to vaccinate 100 million people.

The agreement between RDIF and Stelis Biopharma was reached under the aegis of Enso Healthcare LLP (part of Enso Group), RDIF's coordination partner for sourcing Sputnik V vaccines in India.

putnik V, the world's first registered vaccine against the novel coronavirus infection, is now approved for use in over 50 countries.

Sputnik V is a two-dose vaccine which uses two different human adenoviral vectors in the course of vaccination.

The vaccine demonstrates a 91.6% efficacy rate as confirmed by a peerreviewed study published in the prestigious medical journal, The Lancet, which found the vaccine to offer consistent and strong protective effect across all participant age groups.

The parties intend to commence supplies from the Q3 of 2021. Stelis will also continue to work with the RDIF to provide additional supply volumes beyond the initial agreement.

