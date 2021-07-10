Board of Manorama Industries approves allotment of 7.98 lakh equity shares

-
ALSO READ
Sukhjit Starch & Chemicals consolidated net profit rises 89.74% in the March 2021 quarter
Tirupati Starch & Chemicals standalone net profit rises 107.41% in the March 2021 quarter
Raj Oil Mills reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.29 crore in the March 2021 quarter
N K Industries consolidated net profit declines 33.87% in the March 2021 quarter
N K Industries Ltd leads losers in 'B' group
-
At meeting held on 09 July 2021The Board of Manorama Industries at its meeting held on 09 July 2021 has approved the allotment of 7,98,180 equity shares of Rs 10 each at an issue price of Rs 1274 each aggregating Rs 101.68 crore to investors (non-promoters) on preferential basis. The proposed preferential issue has been undertaken to fulfill new capex investment of Rs 65 crore and working capital requirement of Rs 36.69 crore.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU