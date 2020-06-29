Sun Pharmaceutical Industries receives Japan MHLW approval for ILUMYA

Sun Pharmaceutical Industries announced that one of its wholly-owned subsidiaries has received approval from the Ministry of Health, Labour and Welfare (MHLW), Japan for ILUMYA (tildrakizumab) for the treatment of plaque psoriasis in adult patients who have an inadequate response to conventional therapies.

Japan has approximately 430,000 people currently suffering from psoriasis.

ILUMYA is a humanized lgG1/k monoclonal antibody designed to selectively bind to the p19 subunit of IL-23 and inhibit its interaction with the IL-23 receptor, leading to inhibition of the release of proinflammatory cytokines and chemokines.

ILUMYA is one of the key specialty products of Sun Pharma and it was approved by US FDA in March 2018 while the European Commission approved it in September 2018.

