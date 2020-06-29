JUST IN
Board of Tata Power Company to consider fund raising

On 02 July 2020

The Board of Tata Power Company will meet on 02 July 2020 to consider the proposal for raising funds by way of issue of one or more instruments including equity shares, convertible securities of any description or warrants or debt securities, through preferential issue, private placements, rights issue or any other methods or combination thereof as may be permitted under applicable laws, subject to such regulatory/statutory approvals as may be required, including the approval of the shareholders of the Company.

