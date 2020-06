At meeting held on 29 June 2020

The Board of SBI Cards & Payment Services has approved the allotment of 4000 Fixed Rate, Unsecured, Rated , Taxable, Redeemable, Senior, Non convertible Debentures ("NCDs") of the face value of Rs. 10,00,000 each, at par, under Series 20 aggregating to Rs. 400 crore on private placement basis.

