Board of Mitsu Chem Plast approves raising of funds up to Rs 125 cr

At meeting held on 05 July 2022The Board of Mitsu Chem Plast at its meeting held on 05 July 2022 has approved raising of funds aggregating up to Rs. 125 crore by way of issue of equity shares through further public offer for the purpose of repayment/pre-payment, in full or part, of certain borrowings availed by the Company, funding the working capital requirements of the Company and general corporate purposes, subject to such approvals, as may be required.
