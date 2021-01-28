Olectra Greentech to supply 350 electric buses to Evey Trans

-
Olectra Greentech announced that in the tender where Evey Trans (EVEY) has been declared as L1 (Least Quoted) bidder for 350 Buses (as per the disclosure given on 05 January, 2021), today EVEY has received Letter of Award for 350 Electric Buses from one of the State Governmemt Undertakings.
This order for supply of 350 Electric Buses is on Gross Cost Contract (GCC) / OPEX model basis for a period of 12 years (Contract Period).
EVEY shall procure these Electric Buses from Olectra Greentech (Company) which shall be delivered over a period of 7 months.
The maintenance of these buses shall also be undertaken by the Company during the Contract Period.
With these, total electric buses to be delivered by OGL against above and earlier orders are over 1250 electric buses.
