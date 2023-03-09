Board of Muthoot Finance approves NCD issuance up to Rs 6500 cr

-
At meeting held on 09 March 2023The Board of Muthoot Finance at its meeting held on 09 March 2023 has approved raising of funds by issuance of Redeemable Non-Convertible Debentures, through private placement, for an amount upto Rs 6,500 crore to be issued in one or more tranches as may be decided by the Board of Directors or a committee thereof from time to time.
