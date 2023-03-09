Board of Muthoot Finance approves NCD issuance up to Rs 6500 cr

At meeting held on 09 March 2023

The Board of Muthoot Finance at its meeting held on 09 March 2023 has approved raising of funds by issuance of Redeemable Non-Convertible Debentures, through private placement, for an amount upto Rs 6,500 crore to be issued in one or more tranches as may be decided by the Board of Directors or a committee thereof from time to time.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)