Business Standard

TCS and Star Alliance celebrate 15 years of partnership

Capital Market 

Tata Consultancy Services and Star Alliance, the global airline network, celebrated the 15th anniversary of their strategic partnership. To mark the occasion, Jeffrey Goh, CEO, Star Alliance and Alexander Stollberg, Director Technology & Operations, Star Alliance, visited TCS' Agile Delivery Center in Chennai, lndia and interacted with TCS' leaders and teams.

First Published: Wed, June 05 2019. 18:01 IST

