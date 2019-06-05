TCS and Star Alliance celebrate 15 years of partnership

-
ALSO READ
Volumes soar at Tata Consultancy Services Ltd counter
Tata Consultancy Services ranks #1 for Customer Satisfaction in Europe
TCS shares jump nearly 5% after Q4 results; m-cap rises by Rs 36,136 cr
TCS shares gain nearly 4 pc after Q4 results
TCS Q4 net profit rises 17.7 pc to Rs 8,126 crore
-
Tata Consultancy Services and Star Alliance, the global airline network, celebrated the 15th anniversary of their strategic partnership. To mark the occasion, Jeffrey Goh, CEO, Star Alliance and Alexander Stollberg, Director Technology & Operations, Star Alliance, visited TCS' Agile Delivery Center in Chennai, lndia and interacted with TCS' leaders and teams.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU