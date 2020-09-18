Board of Saint-Gobain Sekurit India approves sale of leasehold rights for plots at Bhosari

-
ALSO READ
Saint-Gobain Sekurit India standalone net profit declines 41.67% in the March 2020 quarter
Saint-Gobain Sekurit India reports standalone net loss of Rs 2.51 crore in the June 2020 quarter
Subex Q4 profit jumps over two folds to Rs 32 cr
Coronavirus: Firms in MIDC Aurangabad to raise funds
Board of Indian Energy Exchange approves investment of Rs 10 cr in subsidiary's rights issue
-
At meeting held on 18 September 2020The Board of Saint-Gobain Sekurit India at its meeting held on 18 September 2020 has accorded their consent to sell / dispose / transfer the leasehold rights received from Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation, for the plots at Bhosari at negotiated price not less than Rs.32.50 crore, subject to the approval of the shareholders through postal ballot.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU