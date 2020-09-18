Board of Saint-Gobain Sekurit India approves sale of leasehold rights for plots at Bhosari

At meeting held on 18 September 2020

The Board of Saint-Gobain Sekurit India at its meeting held on 18 September 2020 has accorded their consent to sell / dispose / transfer the leasehold rights received from Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation, for the plots at Bhosari at negotiated price not less than Rs.32.50 crore, subject to the approval of the shareholders through postal ballot.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)