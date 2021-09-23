Vedanta plant to delist ADS from NYSE and terminate ADS program

-
Vedanta announced its intention to delist its American depositary shares (ADSs) representing its equity shares from the NYSE and to terminate its ADS program. The Company also intends to deregister such ADSs and the underlying equity shares and terminate the reporting obligations pursuant to the U.
S. Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended upon satisfying the relevant criteria. The Company intends to file a Form 25 with the SEC on or about 29 October 2021 to delist its ADSs from the NYSE.
