DBL-VPR to develop and operate Pachhwara Central Coal Block Mine

Dilip Buildcon announced that the Hon'ble Supreme Court of India vide judgement dated 21 September 2021 has in effect confirmed appointment of Dilip Buildcon (DBL) & VPR Mining Infrastructure (VPR), as the Mine Developer Cum Operator, by Punjab State Power Corporation at the Pachhwara Central Coal Block Mine.

The total contract value of the tender is Rs. 32,156.04 crore (excluding taxes).

Thus, as the result of the said judgement, DBL-VPR Consortium has been conferred with the absolute rights to undertake the mining developer cum operator work at the Pachhwara Central Coal Block mine.

