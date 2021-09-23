PVR receives downgrade in credit ratings from CRISIL

PVR announced that CRISIL Ratings has downgraded its ratings on the bank facilities and debt programmes of PVR to 'CRISIL A+/CRISIL PP-MLD A+r/Negative/CRISIL A1' from 'CRISIL AA-/CRISIL PPMLD AA-r/Negative/CRISIL A1+'.

CRISIL Ratings has assigned its 'CRISIL PP-MLD A+r/Negative' rating to the Rs.250 crore long-term principal-protected market-linked debentures.

Furthermore, the rating on the Rs 145 crore NCDs has been withdrawn as the instruments have been fully repaid.

CRISIL Ratings has received confirmation of no dues pending against these NCDs. The withdrawal is in line with CRISIL Ratings' policy on withdrawal of NCDs.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)