LTTS partners with Mavenir to deliver 5G automation services

L&T Technology Services today announced a strategic partnership to deliver end-to-end 5G automation services with Mavenir, the Network Software Provider building the future of networks with cloud-native software that runs on any cloud.
The automation services will include Continuous Integration / Continuous Delivery (CI/CD) automation of the 5G ORAN portfolio of RU/DU/CU products, in conjunction with the Cloud Native 5G NSA and SA core network products, for global frequency bands supporting TDD and FDD technology.
LTTS's rich heritage in the delivery of telecommunications engineering products and services and growing portfolio of ready-to-use 5G components played a crucial role in this agreement.
LTTS will contribute to the acceleration of Mavenir's cloud-native product roadmap driving increased market share in the 5G telecom landscape. This engagement between LTTS and Mavenir also enables a unique opportunity for co-creation and contributes to a joint go-tomarket strategy driving innovation in the 5G space towards CSPs and Enterprises.
