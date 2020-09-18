Board of Tata Chemicals approves appointment of director

At meeting held on 18 September 2020

The Board of Tata Chemicals at its meeting held on 18 September 2020 has approved the appointment of Rajiv Dube (DIN: 00021796) as an Additional Director of the Company in an Independent capacity, not liable to retire by rotation, for a period of 5 years commencing from 18 September 2020 to 17 September 2025, subject to approval of the shareholders.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)