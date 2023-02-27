Board of Vishnu Chemicals approves capex of up to Rs 1000 cr

At meeting held on 27 February 2023

The Board of Vishnu Chemicals at its meeting held on 27 February 2023 has approved the investment proposal upto Rs 1000 crore for development of Green Field Project in the states of Gujarat and Andhra Pradesh by way of setting up Speciality Chemicals Integrated Plant in a span of next five years.

