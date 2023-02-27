PVR opens 5 screen multiplex at Ashoka One Mall in Hyderabad

PVR announced the opening of 5 screen multiplex at Ashoka One Mall in Hyderabad, Telangana.

The new cinema is designed to deliver a luxurious experience with an artfully designed Lshaped lobby, a concession counter with curated food section and a live kitchen.

The five auditoriums having a seating capacity of 1274 with last row recliners are equipped with advanced laser projection for crystal-clear visuals and spectacular audio experience with Dolby Atmos technology.

With this launch, merged entity now operates the largest multiplex network with 1658 screens at 356 properties in 113 cities (India and Sri Lanka).

