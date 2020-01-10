Board of Yes Bank approves fund raising up to Rs 10,000 cr

JUST IN
At meeting held on 10 January 2020

The Board of Yes Bank at its meeting held on 10 January 2020 has approved raising of funds upto Rs. 10,000 crore, in one or more tranches, by way of issuance of securities including but not limited through Qualified Institutions Placement (QIP)/ Global Depository Receipts (GDRs)/ American Depository Receipts (ADRs)/ Foreign Currency Convertible Bonds (FCCBs)/ or any other methods on private placement basis.

First Published: Fri, January 10 2020. 17:10 IST

