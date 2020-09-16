Bombay Rayon Fashions reports consolidated net loss of Rs 151.90 crore in the June 2020 quarter

-
Sales decline 93.72% to Rs 10.00 croreNet Loss of Bombay Rayon Fashions reported to Rs 151.90 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against net loss of Rs 506.55 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 93.72% to Rs 10.00 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 159.22 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales10.00159.22 -94 OPM %-623.50-276.55 -PBDT-178.95-537.44 67 PBT-209.81-576.50 64 NP-151.90-506.55 70
