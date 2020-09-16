Parnax Lab consolidated net profit rises 228.57% in the June 2020 quarter

Sales decline 15.49% to Rs 17.46 crore

Net profit of Parnax Lab rose 228.57% to Rs 0.23 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 0.07 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 15.49% to Rs 17.46 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 20.66 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019.

