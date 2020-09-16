JUST IN
Parnax Lab consolidated net profit rises 228.57% in the June 2020 quarter

Sales decline 15.49% to Rs 17.46 crore

Net profit of Parnax Lab rose 228.57% to Rs 0.23 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 0.07 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 15.49% to Rs 17.46 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 20.66 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales17.4620.66 -15 OPM %15.359.97 -PBDT1.461.13 29 PBT0.230.07 229 NP0.230.07 229

First Published: Wed, September 16 2020. 15:34 IST

