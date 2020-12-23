Borosil Renewables Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Dish TV India Ltd, Surya Roshni Ltd, Hathway Cable & Datacom Ltd and Birlasoft Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 23 December 2020.

Borosil Renewables Ltd spiked 11.28% to Rs 207.1 at 11:48 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'A' group. On the BSE, 2.86 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.46 lakh shares in the past one month.

Dish TV India Ltd surged 11.11% to Rs 15.5. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 63.33 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 32.69 lakh shares in the past one month.

Surya Roshni Ltd soared 10.66% to Rs 373.05. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 23913 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 25326 shares in the past one month.

Hathway Cable & Datacom Ltd added 8.00% to Rs 32.4. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 1.78 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.78 lakh shares in the past one month.

Birlasoft Ltd advanced 7.94% to Rs 251.5. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 5.24 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3.21 lakh shares in the past one month.

